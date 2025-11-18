The Senate has stepped down a controversial move to amend its Standing Orders, an amendment many lawmakers believe could pave the way for an automatic return of presiding officers....

The proposed changes sought to overhaul several key areas, including qualification and ranking criteria for those contesting presiding officer positions, participation of senators-elect in such elections, suspension procedures, and the creation of new committees.

But the process hit a major setback when Senator Danjuma Goje challenged the new ranking formula.

Under the amendment, priority would be given to former Presidents and Deputy Presidents of the Senate, former principal officers, returning senators based on the number of re-elections, and members who previously served in the House of Representatives , before first-time senators are allowed to contest.

Senator Goje argued that the expanded criteria do not provide a level playing field for lawmakers seeking leadership positions.

His objection opened the floor for further scrutiny.

The Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, raised Order 109 insisting that any proposal to amend the Standing Orders must be submitted in writing and circulated to all lawmakers ahead of debate.

Following his intervention, the Senate agreed to suspend further consideration.

The amendment will now be revisited on another legislative day, once all procedural requirements have been fully complied with.