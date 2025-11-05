The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has confirmed Idris Ibikunle Olorunnimbe (South West) as Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Board, following a successful screening by the Senate Committee on Communications. During plenary on Tuesday, lawmakers also approved the ap...

During plenary on Tuesday, lawmakers also approved the appointments of new NCC Board Commissioners, including Maryam Bayi (North East), Senator Ramoni Olalekan Mustafa (South West), and Ikechukwu Ugwuegede (South East).

Additionally, the Senate confirmed Princess Oforitsenere Emiko and Christopher Sandy Okorie, both representing the South South region.

According to a statement by the NCC’s Head, Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, these new appointees will join existing Board members: Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO (North West); Engr. Abraham Oshadami, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services (North Central); and Mrs. Rimini H. Makama, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management (North Central).

The confirmation of the full NCC Board is seen as a key step in strengthening governance, policy direction, and strategic oversight of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, a vital driver of economic growth and digital transformation.