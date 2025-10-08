The Nigerian Communications Commission has called for stronger collaboration among federal and state governments to accelerate broadband investment, safeguard telecommunications infrastructure, and unlock Nigeria’s full digital potential. A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the...

The Nigerian Communications Commission has called for stronger collaboration among federal and state governments to accelerate broadband investment, safeguard telecommunications infrastructure, and unlock Nigeria’s full digital potential.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the commission, Reuben Muoka, stated that the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr Aminu Maida, made the call during a Business Roundtable on Improving Investments in Broadband Connectivity and Safeguarding Critical National Infrastructure, held at the NCC Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja.

The event, themed “Right of Way and Protection of Broadband Infrastructure – The Road to Success in Broadband Investment and Connectivity,” is aimed at discussing the importance of restructuring and enhancing the digital revolution.

Dr Maida emphasised that connectivity is the foundation of economic inclusion, productivity, and national resilience, adding that every moment of disrupted service carries economic and security implications.

He said, “Connectivity is the quiet enabler of modern life. When it fails, productivity stalls, opportunities disappear, and sometimes lives are at risk,” he said. “Broadband is no longer a luxury — it is the lifeline of our digital economy.”

The NCC boss noted that Nigeria’s broadband penetration stands at 48.81%, with over 140 million internet users, and reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving 70% broadband penetration by the end of 2025 under the National Broadband Plan (2020–2025).

He outlined several key initiatives being implemented by the Commission to drive broadband expansion and safeguard telecom infrastructure, including:

1. Operationalising the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Presidential Order, signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June 2024, which provides legal protection for telecom assets against vandalism, theft, and service disruption.

2. Expanding advocacy on Right of Way (RoW) reductions and waivers, with 11 states now offering zero RoW charges and 17 maintaining the benchmark rate of ₦145 per metre.

3. Collaborating with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and state authorities to enforce infrastructure protection and prosecute vandals.

4. Encouraging over $1 billion in new private sector investments following approval of cost-reflective tariff frameworks to sustain investor confidence.

5. Launching a national Fibre Study and open-access framework to promote fair interconnection between backbone providers and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Dr Maida, however, expressed concern over continued vandalism and high operating costs, revealing that between January and August 2025, the country recorded 19,384 fibre cuts, 3,241 equipment thefts, and over 19,000 cases of site access denials, resulting in prolonged outages and revenue losses.

He urged state governments to adopt pro-investment policies by waiving Right of Way charges, protecting telecom infrastructure, and coordinating public works to prevent fibre cuts.

“A community without digital connectivity is invisible. The future prosperity of our states depends on how we support broadband rollout today,” he said. “With alignment and decisive action, Nigeria can become a continental digital powerhouse.”

The EVC also announced two forthcoming initiatives by the Commission — the Ease of Doing Business Portal, a one-stop shop for investor engagement across all 36 states and the FCT; and the Nigeria Digital Connectivity Index (NDCI), an annual scorecard measuring each state’s digital readiness and competitiveness.

Dr Maida reaffirmed that the NCC will continue to champion broadband expansion and protect Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, but emphasised that success depends on collective effort.

“The NCC cannot do it alone. This is a shared mission that requires alignment across government, industry, and communities,” he said. “The digital revolution will not wait — we must invest, protect, and act now for the prosperity of our people.”