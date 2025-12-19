The Senate has approved the appointments of Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Saidu Mohammed as the CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The confirmations foll...

The Senate has approved the appointments of Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Saidu Mohammed as the CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The confirmations followed the screening of Eyesan and Mohammed by the Senate joint committees on petroleum, upstream, downstream, and gas on Thursday.

Kawu Sumaila, senator representing Kano South and chairman of the committees, submitted the report to the Senate on Friday. He said the joint committees conducted an extensive screening exercise, which included interactive sessions with the nominees to assess their qualifications, professional competence, and responses to questions from lawmakers.

“The joint committees, having screened the nominees and being satisfied with their qualifications, expertise and responses to the questions asked, hereby recommends that the senate confirm their nominations,” Sumaila said.

The Senate approved the nominations after Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, the presiding officer, put the report to a voice vote at the committee of the whole.

“The ayes have it,” Jibrin declared after the vote.

Jibrin also praised the Kawu-led committee for completing the screening exercise within a short time.

“Let me commend the joint committee of the petroleum committee of the senate, upstream, downstream and gas headed by Senator Kawu Sumaila for a job well done,” he said.

“The screening was referred to the committee just yesterday, but they had a sleepless night, they had a tight space of time, through which they did what was supposed to have been done for one week or two.

“They have shown their determination to work for the senate and the entire country, and we are really proud of you.

“What the president has done is to call them to serve our nation, and they should do their best in carrying out their duties in the interest of Nigeria,” he added.

Jibrin also congratulated the confirmed nominees and urged them to serve the country diligently.