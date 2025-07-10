In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Authority said it had become aware of media reports and coordinated publications in which unnamed groups demanded Ahmed’s resignation. However, the NMDPRA noted that these calls lacked any specific claims of wrongdoing, describing them as “bold declarations lacking substance or detail,” which underscored the frivolous nature of the campaign.

“The allegations being peddled are false, without merit, and bereft of any factual foundation,” the statement read. “The absence of specific claims or verifiable details is, in itself, a clear indication of their falsity.”

The Authority further stressed its commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that its financial operations are routinely scrutinized by both internal and external auditors, including internationally recognized audit firms, as well as through oversight by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation and the National Assembly’s relevant committees.

“It is inconceivable that any credible allegation of misappropriation or abuse of office could escape detection under such rigorous oversight,” the Authority asserted.

The NMDPRA also questioned the sudden emergence of the groups behind the protests, describing them as unknown entities in both legal and civil society circles. It expressed suspicion over the level of resources deployed by these groups, including professionally designed banners and coordinated media access.

“Such energy, if genuinely intended to serve the public, would have been better applied through formal accountability channels already in place,” the statement noted.

While reiterating its openness to genuine accountability efforts, the Authority accused the campaigners of pursuing hidden agendas. It described their actions as a staged production rather than a legitimate protest, warning that they likely represent interests threatened by ongoing reforms in the midstream and downstream petroleum sectors.

Under Engr. Farouk Ahmed’s leadership, the NMDPRA said it has made significant progress in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which aims to reform the sector, promote transparency, and ensure equitable distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

“These reforms have enhanced operational stability, broadened access to regulatory information, and created a fair playing field for all industry participants—developments that naturally unsettle those who benefit from opacity,” the statement added.

The Authority urged Nigerians and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to dismiss the accusations and focus instead on the ongoing positive changes within the sector.

“These ridiculous claims are distractions from those seeking to derail our statutory duties and the commendable reforms being championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” it concluded.

The NMDPRA reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, service delivery, and safeguarding Nigeria’s energy security.