The founder of Silver Bird group and former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Benedict Murray-Bruce, has announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

This announcement was made in a statement shared on his official X handleÂ on Wednesday.

Murray-Bruce defended his defection, expressing that the reforms the country is undergoing under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are a testament to the foundation of prosperity being projected for Nigeria, and that he wants to align with the President’s vision.

Murray-Bruce said, “I have known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 1998. I know the manâ€™s mind, his courage, and his conviction. He is not driven by applause; he is driven by results. And today, I can boldly say to you that he is on the right track.

“For the first time in our nationâ€™s history, we have a President who truly understands finance, who sees the economy not as a political slogan, but as a living organism that must be disciplined, deregulated, and allowed to breathe.

“The painful reforms we face today are the very foundation of tomorrowâ€™s prosperity. We are moving into a free-market economy, one that rewards hard work and innovation instead of dependency and distortion.

“Look around you: under this administration, the appointment of the National Security Adviser has redefined our national safety architecture. Insecurity is being quietly and systematically dismantled. The Central Bank, now professionally steered, is stabilising the economy, rebuilding confidence, and restoring the dignity of the naira.

“Our foreign policy is again respected. Our fuel supply is deregulated. We will never again live through the humiliation of fuel scarcity. The numbers are beginning to speak, investments are returning, and the world is watching Nigeria rise again.

“And beyond economics, Bola Tinubuâ€™s infrastructural drive is unprecedented; from massive road networks to modernised ports, airports and housing schemes springing up across the nation. These developments are not just concrete and steel; they are the arteries through which growth and opportunity now flow.”

“I know it is still a difficult season for many families. But as history teaches, reform is never painless. Yet, it is in these moments of sacrifice that nations are reborn.

“That is why today, I am joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), not for politics, but for progress. Because I believe that Bola Tinubuâ€™s leadership, guided by courage and intellect, will deliver the Nigeria we have all dreamed of.

“Mark my words: in the full term of eight years, Nigeria will witness phenomenal growth. I choose to stand with that vision. I choose to stand with reform. I choose to stand with the future.

“Thank you, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.