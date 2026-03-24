The Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC Nigeria) is pleased to announce the re-election of its Director-General, Emomotimi Agama, as Vice Chair of the Africa/Middle-East Regional Committee (AMERC) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for a second term spanning 2026–2028. IOSCO was established in 1983, serves as the…...

The Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC Nigeria) is pleased to announce the re-election of its Director-General, Emomotimi Agama, as Vice Chair of the Africa/Middle-East Regional Committee (AMERC) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for a second term spanning 2026–2028.

IOSCO was established in 1983, serves as the global standard-setter for the securities industry and is recognised as the leading international policy forum for securities regulators.

Its members regulate more than 95 per cent of the world’s securities markets across over 100 jurisdictions.

This appointment, confirmed by IOSCO, reflects the growing recognition of Nigeria’s capital market and its strategic importance within the Africa and Middle East region.

It highlights the confidence of peer regulators in Nigeria’s leadership, regulatory progress, and continued commitment to strengthening capital market systems.

The re-election also presents a significant opportunity for SEC Nigeria to deepen its engagement at the highest level of global securities regulation.

As AMERC Vice Chair, Nigeria will maintain a seat on the IOSCO Board, the organisation’s highest policy-making body, where critical decisions shaping global capital market standards, regulatory frameworks, and cross-border cooperation are made.

This position ensures that Nigeria’s perspectives, experiences, and priorities are represented in key discussions that influence the direction of international financial markets.

According to Agama, “Beyond representation, this development enhances Nigeria’s ability to contribute meaningfully to global regulatory dialogue, particularly in areas such as enforcement cooperation, market integrity, and investor protection.

It creates a stronger platform for collaboration with other jurisdictions on cross-border regulatory issues, including tackling illicit financial flows and strengthening supervisory frameworks.

The role further supports ongoing efforts to align Nigeria’s capital market with international best practices, fostering greater investor confidence and facilitating increased participation in global financial markets.

“Ultimately, this milestone reinforces Nigeria’s position as a leading voice in regional and global capital market development. It is expected to contribute to building a more resilient, transparent, and robust capital market ecosystem, not only within Nigeria but across the broader Africa and Middle East region. SEC Nigeria remains committed to leveraging this opportunity to advance regulatory excellence, deepen market integration, and support sustainable economic growth”.