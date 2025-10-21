Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to officially commission and unveil the Lagos State University Library Complex, Lagos State University (LASU), Main Campus, Ojo. According to a terse statement by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos Governor, Jubril Gawat, via his X han...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to officially commission and unveil the Lagos State University Library Complex, Lagos State University (LASU), Main Campus, Ojo.

According to a terse statement by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos Governor, Jubril Gawat, via his X handle, on Tuesday, October 21, the 350-seater Library is a 4-storey facility that has different sections.

The library consists of 24 hours reading rooms, seminar halls, conference halls, administrative offices and others.

Gawat’s statement reads: “The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to Lagos State University, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, @jidesanwoolu will today officially commission and unveil the Lagos State University Library Complex, Lagos State University, Main Campus, Ojo. @LASUOfficial

“This 350-seater Library is a 4-storey facility that has different sections which includes: 24 hours reading rooms, seminar halls, conference halls, administrative offices and others.”

