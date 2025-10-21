Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to officially commission and unveil the Lagos State University Library Complex, Lagos State University (LASU), Main Campus, Ojo.

According to a terse statement by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos Governor, Jubril Gawat, via his X handle, on Tuesday, October 21, the 350-seater Library is a 4-storey facility that has different sections.

The library consists of 24 hours reading rooms, seminar halls, conference halls, administrative offices and others.

Gawat’s statement reads: “The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to Lagos State University, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, @jidesanwoolu will today officially commission and unveil the Lagos State University Library Complex, Lagos State University, Main Campus, Ojo. @LASUOfficial

“This 350-seater Library is a 4-storey facility that has different sections which includes: 24 hours reading rooms, seminar halls, conference halls, administrative offices and others.”

See Images Below:

Aerial view of a large four-storey university library building with beige walls, red roofs, decorative patterns, a prominent green dome on top, surrounded by parking lots with vehicles, people walking, green lawns, and adjacent red-roofed structures in a urban campus setting. Interior shot of a spacious computer laboratory with multiple rows of green desks, purple partitions, computer monitors on tables, overhead fluorescent lighting, beige columns, and air conditioning units. Multi-level atrium inside the library featuring a circular design with white walls, glass railings on upper floors, a central open space with blue-green skylight dome, escalators or stairs, and potted plants. Expansive empty hall with shiny green tiled floors, white walls, large windows allowing natural light, beige columns, doors on sides, and ceiling lights. Aerial view of a large four-storey university library building with beige walls, red roofs, decorative patterns, a prominent green dome on top, surrounded by parking lots with vehicles, people walking, green lawns, and adjacent red-roofed structures in a urban campus setting. Interior shot of a spacious computer laboratory with multiple rows of green desks, purple partitions, computer monitors on tables, overhead fluorescent lighting, beige columns, and air conditioning units. Multi-level atrium inside the library featuring a circular design with white walls, glass railings on upper floors, a central open space with blue-green skylight dome, escalators or stairs, and potted plants. Expansive empty hall with shiny green tiled floors, white walls, large windows allowing natural light, beige columns, doors on sides, and ceiling lights. Aerial view of a large four-storey university library building with beige walls, red roofs, decorative patterns, a prominent green dome on top, surrounded by parking lots with vehicles, people walking, green lawns, and adjacent red-roofed structures in a urban campus setting. Interior shot of a spacious computer laboratory with multiple rows of green desks, purple partitions, computer monitors on tables, overhead fluorescent lighting, beige columns, and air conditioning units. Multi-level atrium inside the library featuring a circular design with white walls, glass railings on upper floors, a central open space with blue-green skylight dome, escalators or stairs, and potted plants. Expansive empty hall with shiny green tiled floors, white walls, large windows allowing natural light, beige columns, doors on sides, and ceiling lights.