Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrives at Lagos State University (LASU), Epe Campus to commission a state-of-the-art complex.

The Multi-Purpose Auditorium features a fully furnished 500-seater hall donated by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection

Commission (FCCPC) and former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Olatunji Bello.

The construction of the complex began in 2021, when Tunji Bello turned 60.

Instead of celebrating the milestone with a traditional party, he opted to channel resources into the meaningful project, encouraging friends and well-wishers to contribute funds towards the construction.

Olatunji Bello Auditorium is situated at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, LASU Epe Campus.

Tunji Bello is a four-time cabinet member of the Lagos State Government and the husband of the current Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.