Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a comprehensive retraining programme for the senior leadership of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to enhance competence and align the agency with international best practices....

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a comprehensive retraining programme for the senior leadership of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to enhance competence and align the agency with international best practices.

The five-day leadership and capacity-building programme, which opened on Friday in Oshodi, will cover 50 zonal heads and 82 principal officers of the agency. It comes months after more than 3,000 LASTMA operatives were retrained under the Governor’s directive earlier in 2025.

Sanwo-Olu said the retraining initiative is aimed at strengthening the agency’s leadership structure and ensuring effective traffic management across Lagos. The programme will focus on ethical leadership, decision-making, conflict resolution, incident management, effective communication, and stress management.

Speaking at the opening session, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, praised the Governor’s commitment, describing it as an “invaluable investment” in the agency’s human capital. He said the training would “refine professional standards, foster operational harmony, and boost public trust in LASTMA’s mandate.”

Also speaking, the Director of Training and Human Capacity Development, Mr Akinpelu Ayuba, highlighted that continuous training was essential to improving service delivery. He appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules, stressing that mutual respect between road users and traffic officers was key to ensuring safety and order.

LASTMA urged motorists to use its multilingual toll-free hotline, 080000527862, for emergencies and traffic-related incidents.