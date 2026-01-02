Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned residents and business owners that the area around the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building, destroyed by fire on December 24 2025, remains unsafe, ordering a total restriction to unauthorised individuals. According to a Friday statement on his of...

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned residents and business owners that the area around the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building, destroyed by fire on December 24 2025, remains unsafe, ordering a total restriction to unauthorised individuals.

According to a Friday statement on his official X handle, the governor confirmed that eight people lost their lives in the fire, with five victims identified and three still unidentified, disclosing that thirteen people were rescued so far.

Speaking at the site, Sanwo-Olu extended his condolences to families affected by the tragedy and urged everyone to comply with safety directives.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today, I was at the site of the Great Nigeria Insurance building, which was destroyed by fire on December 24. My deepest sympathies remain with the families who lost loved ones and with everyone whose homes and businesses were affected. I know that no words can fully ease the pain they are going through.

“As of today, we have confirmed eight deaths. Five victims have been identified, while three remain unidentified. Thirteen people have been rescued so far.”

He added, “We have established an information center at the site. Anyone requiring assistance or information can speak with officers from LASEMA, NEMA, LASBCA, and the other responding agencies.”

“The entire area remains unsafe. No business or unauthorized activity should be taking place there. The market is closed, and only first responders are permitted on the site. Emergency teams continue to work carefully through the rubble, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure no one remains trapped.

“This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the dangers posed by certain practices around the market. The unsafe use of generators and the construction of shops around transformers significantly increased the risks in this area,” Sanwo-Olu warned.

Following a full structural review, Sanwo-Olu directed the demolition of the GNI building using safest methods posible.

He said, “Following a full structural review, the GNI building will be demolished using the safest possible methods. Some surrounding buildings must also be removed. While these are difficult decisions, we must prioritize the safety of lives above all else.