Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the victims affected by the tragic fire incident that engulfed the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building on Martins Street, Lagos Island. Sanwo-Olu conveyed his message in a Thursday statement posted on his official X handle ...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the victims affected by the tragic fire incident that engulfed the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu conveyed his message in a Thursday statement posted on his official X handle following his visit to the scene of the inferno.

Sanwo-Olu wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the fire incident that occurred yesterday at the Great Nigeria House. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.

“I went to Balogun today for an on-the-spot assessment to better understand the situation. No written report can truly reflect the pain or the full extent of this loss.”

He added, “I want to thank our firefighters, emergency responders, and all the agencies that worked tirelessly through the night to bring the fire under control. Their courage and dedication saved lives and prevented the damage from spreading further.”

“We will continue to assess the situation and provide support to those who have been impacted. Lagos has always shown strength in difficult moments, and I believe we will get through this together,” he expressed.