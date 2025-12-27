Cristiano Ronaldo delivered another masterclass on Saturday, scoring twice in the first half to steer Al Nassr to a convincing 3–0 victory over Al Akhdoud and extend his career goal tally to 956. The Al Nassr skipper broke the deadlock with a calm finish before doubling the advantage shortly befor...

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered another masterclass on Saturday, scoring twice in the first half to steer Al Nassr to a convincing 3–0 victory over Al Akhdoud and extend his career goal tally to 956.

The Al Nassr skipper broke the deadlock with a calm finish before doubling the advantage shortly before halftime, putting his side in firm control of the contest.

Ronaldo’s brace once again highlighted his enduring class and sharp finishing, reinforcing his vital role in Al Nassr’s title charge despite the advanced stage of his storied career.

Al Nassr dominated proceedings from start to finish, dictating the tempo and keeping Al Akhdoud at bay with disciplined defending and sustained possession.

Their dominance was capped late on when fellow Portuguese forward João Félix found the net to add a third goal and seal an emphatic win.

The result lifts Al Nassr four points clear of closest challengers Al Hilal at the summit of the table, strengthening their grip on top spot.