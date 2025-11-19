The United States of America President, Donald Trump, has disclosed that his 19-year-old son, Barron, is a huge fan of Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo and billionaire Elon Musk were among the guests at the White House dinner hosted by Trump to welcome the Saudi Crown Prince, M...

The United States of America President, Donald Trump, has disclosed that his 19-year-old son, Barron, is a huge fan of Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and billionaire Elon Musk were among the guests at the White House dinner hosted by Trump to welcome the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday.

“You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo,” Trump revealed during his pre-dinner speech, expressing that his 19-year-old son Barron had the chance to meet the legendary player.

“I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you,” the president added.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present, marking another White House appearance ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the United States will co-host.

Ronaldo noted that the upcoming World Cup, for which Portugal qualified last Sunday, would “definitely” be his last.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, attended the black-tie dinner, raising eyebrows, as admirers around the world questioned if the previous public rift with Trump had subsided.

Musk previously headed the Department of Government Efficiency and also accompanied Trump on a trip to Saudi Arabia in May.

Their relationship soured when Musk criticised Trump’s spending bill.

Trump had responded by threatening Musk with deportation.

At the dinner, Musk, dressed in a tuxedo, was seen conversing with other guests at a separate table from Trump.

Trump also used the occasion to praise the Saudi crown prince as a “man of leadership,” defending him against past criticism regarding the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.