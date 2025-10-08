Portugal National and An-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the first billionaire player in football history. Ronaldo’s net worth was revealed after confirmation of the new Al-Nassr contract. The Portugal superstar has added to his lengthy list of accolades after seeing his net wort...

Portugal National and An-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the first billionaire player in football history.

Ronaldo’s net worth was revealed after confirmation of the new Al-Nassr contract.

The Portugal superstar has added to his lengthy list of accolades after seeing his net worth reach staggering heights after signing the most lucrative contract extension in sporting history with Saudi Pro League outfit in June.

According to Bloomberg, Ronaldo’s net worth has now reportedly climbed to $1.4 billion (£1bn/€1.2bn) following the extension of his contract in the Saudi Arabian league.

After signing the new two-year deal in June, Ronaldo is now reportedly earning £178m-a-year in wages, which is £488,000-a-day. He is also believed to have received a signing-on fee worth £24.5m ($32.8m/€28.2m), which will increase to £38m ($51m/€43.8m) if he enters the second year of his contract.

Ronaldo has achieved several extraordinary records during his playing days. In a remarkable career which has seen him win seven league titles and five Champions League crowns across trophy-laden spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, the forward is the most-capped men’s player in international football history with Portugal, while he has also scored more official goals (946) than any other male player.

While Ronaldo has become football’s first billionaire, he is not the first athlete to achieve the dizzying landmark. According to Forbes, tennis legend Roger Federer, golf icon Tiger Woods and basketball stars Michael Jordan and LeBron James join Ronaldo in an exclusive list of sporting idols whose success in their respective fields has led them to earn the eye-watering sum of money over their glittering careers.