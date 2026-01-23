Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned indefinitely the suit filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma-Odu, challenging the impeachment process initiated against them by the Speaker and 26 other members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. The ...

The Rivers State House of Assembly had asked the Chief Judge of the state to constitute a panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers requested through a unanimous vote, insisting that the impeachment process would proceed despite what they described as attempts by the governor to intimidate and blackmail the legislature.

Following the Assembly’s request, the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt issued an interim order preventing the Chief Judge of Rivers State from accepting an impeachment notice directed at Governor Fubara and his Deputy, Odu.

After the Rivers high court ruling, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, has declined a request to set up a 7-man judicial panel to investigate Governor Siminalayi Fubara, citing the court order barring him from taking up the action.