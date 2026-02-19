The Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The motion to halt the process was adopted during the House’s resumed sitting in Port Harcourt.

Speaker Martin Amaewhule said the decision followed the latest intervention by President Bola Tinubu in the state’s political crisis.

He explained that the move was part of resolutions reached at a meeting earlier this month involving the President, principal officers of the House, parties to the dispute, as well as elders and leaders of the state.