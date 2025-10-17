Governors elected under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to employ mutual dialogue in expressing its grievances. According to the governors, negotiation remains the only feasible solution to lingering issues affecting the ...

Governors elected under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to employ mutual dialogue in expressing its grievances.

According to the governors, negotiation remains the only feasible solution to lingering issues affecting the education sector.

The appeal was made after concluding a two-day meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), held in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, between Thursday, October 16 and Friday, 17, 2025.

The forum Chairman, Hope Uzodimma, who also doubles as the Imo State Governor, while reading the communiqué after the meeting, appealed the university lecturers to “sheath their swords and return to the dialogue table in the interest of the nation’s education system.”

According to Uzodimma, the meeting is a strategic platform for reflection on Nigeria’s socio-economic direction and the reassessment of states’ roles in achieving national transformation.

The forum also lauded the collaborative framework among federal, state, and local governments, describing it as a model of cooperative federalism and inclusive development.

During the meeting, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, was the formally received into the APC.

Uzodimma described Mbah’s defection as “historic,” stressing that it increased the number of APC governors to 24.

“Governor Mbah’s decision to join our fold reinforces the party’s national appeal and validates the strength of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the PGF chairman added.

The governors also hailed President Bola Tinubu and the APC leadership for what they described as “a new era of inclusivity, ideological clarity, and national consolidation.”

They expressed joy with ongoing fiscal reforms, food security measures, power sector stabilisation, infrastructure modernisation, and social intervention programmes under the Bola Tinubu-led administration.