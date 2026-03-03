Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has directed all public servants, political appointees, and government functionaries to resign on or before March 1 if they intend to contest any elective position in the upcoming 2026 elections. The directive, issued in compliance with the Electoral Act (Amendmen...

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has directed all public servants, political appointees, and government functionaries to resign on or before March 1 if they intend to contest any elective position in the upcoming 2026 elections.

The directive, issued in compliance with the Electoral Act (Amendment) 2026, aims to prevent aspiring candidates from running the risk of disqualification by electoral authorities.

Governor Okpebholo, through a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government Musa Ikhilor, said the move is designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and a level playing field for all aspirants.

“The requirement also safeguards the integrity and neutrality of public institutions,” the statement added, underscoring the governor’s commitment to a credible electoral process.

Public officials who wish to contest elections are now expected to step down by the March 1 deadline to comply with the law.

“Public office holders are reminded that the responsibilities of governance must not be compromised by partisan political engagements.

“Affected officers are therefore advised to take immediate and necessary steps to comply with this directive within the stipulated timeline.

“The Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration remains committed to upholding constitutionalism, respecting the rule of law and ensuring due process is strictly observed in all matters of governance and political participation.”