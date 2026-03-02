A wave of resignations has hit the Edo State government following a directive by Governor Monday Okpebholo requiring political appointees and civil servants with electoral ambitions to step down. The Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Washington Osifo, formally tendered his resignation...

A wave of resignations has hit the Edo State government following a directive by Governor Monday Okpebholo requiring political appointees and civil servants with electoral ambitions to step down.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Washington Osifo, formally tendered his resignation in compliance with the governor’s order.

Osifo is preparing to contest the Uhunmwode/Orhionmwon Federal Constituency seat, currently represented in the House of Representatives by Billy Osawaru.

Also resigning is the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Plus Alile.

Alile is seeking the Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency seat in the forthcoming elections, signaling his transition from an executive role in the state government to legislative aspirations at the national level.

Beyond the executive council, resignations extended to members of state boards and commissions.

Osaze Igbinovia, a board member of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, stepped down from his position.

Terry Igiebor, who served on the Edo State Audit Commission, also relinquished his appointment.

Governor Okpebholo had earlier issued a directive mandating that all political appointees and civil servants intending to contest elective offices must resign on or before March 1.