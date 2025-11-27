The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to deploy all diplomatic channels to ensure the immediate and safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is stranded in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup....

The resolution followed a matter of urgent public importance raised by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

He noted that the former President, who has monitored elections in several African countries and beyond on behalf of regional and international organisations, became stranded during an election monitoring mission.

Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda supported the motion, stressing that while the safety of the former president is important, the protection of every Nigerian abroad should receive equal attention.

The House unanimously adopted the motion and resolved that the government should intensify diplomatic efforts to secure former President Goodluck Jonathan’s safe return.