Proceedings at the House of Representatives went rowdy at plenary when attempts by Anambra state member, Ifeanyi Uzokwe to raise an order of personal matter on the interpretation of the provisions of section 82 sub section 1 of the Electoral Act 2022, were rebuffed.

Rising on a point of order, Mr. Uzokwe seeks to correct the notion that INEC must be present at the convention or primaries of any political party.

But the Speaker insisted everything and anything relating to amendment must be taken before the committee on Constitution Review.

Lagos member Joe Onuakalusi lent support to his colleague, but the Speaker stood his ground, insisting the matter be taken before the relevant committee of the House.