First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has unveiled a N50 million endowment fund for the Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, marking a major highlight of the institution’s transition from state to federal ownership and its 17th convocation ceremony.

The endowment was announced at the ceremony where the Ogun State Government formally handed over the university to the Federal Government, following approval granted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in March last year. Governor Dapo Abiodun described the development as a “historic transition” and a defining moment in the history of both Ogun State and TASFUED.

Represented at the event by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Hana Shettima, the First Lady was conferred with the award of Doctor of Science (honoris causa) in Childhood Education. Former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, also received an honorary Doctor of Science degree in Political Science.

Beyond the general endowment, Mrs. Tinubu committed an additional N10 million to the university’s Department of Childhood Education to support the best graduating female students over a 10-year period.

She also pledged N1.5 million for the overall best graduating student, while reaffirming her resolve to continue supporting initiatives that advance education, children and Nigerian youths. She urged the graduating students to be “worthy ambassadors” of their alma mater and the country.

Governor Abiodun, who was also decorated with the award of Doctor of Science (honoris causa) in Education, acknowledged the role of President Tinubu as the new Visitor to the university in facilitating the federal takeover. He also praised the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, for “indeed working very hard and facilitating it” to a successful conclusion.

According to the governor, the transfer promotes balance and equity across the state, noting that Ogun East now hosts a federal university, complementing existing ones in Ogun Central and Ogun West.

He explained that TASFUED was established to bridge gaps in pedagogy identified in conventional universities, with a focus on combining academic learning with practical skills for self-reliance.

Abiodun disclosed that the university has expanded from about 3,800 students and four colleges to six colleges, describing the growth as a reflection of “depth, intellectual ambition, and a clear affirmation of quality, discipline, and institutional integrity.”

He congratulated the graduating students and charged them to see themselves as nation-builders with a responsibility to shape minds.

A total of 4,785 students from the 2024/2025 regular academic session graduated at the convocation. Of this number, 40 earned First Class Honours, 1,466 obtained Second Class Upper Division, 2,768 graduated with Second Class Lower Division, while 492 and 19 received Third Class and Pass degrees respectively.

Nineteen-year-old Gbolahan Edward Awofala of the Department of Computer Science emerged as the overall best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.92. He was rewarded with N2 million by the Ogun State Government, while each of the 40 First Class graduates received N500,000.

The Memorandum of Understanding formalising the transfer of TASFUED to the Federal Government was signed by Governor Abiodun for Ogun State and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed, on behalf of the Federal Government.

The signing was witnessed by the university’s Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Rahamon Bello; Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adekunle Adeogun; and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu.

Dignitaries at the convocation included Deputy Governor Noimot Oyedele-Salako; the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdul-Rasaq Adenugba; the Gbegande of Ososa-Ijebu, Oba (Dr.) Toye Alatishe; the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola; the Limeri of Awa-Ijebu, Oba Amos Awobajo; and the Akporu of Ilaporu, Oba Jimoh Quadri.

In a related development, the First Lady also donated 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and 30 tricycles to students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State. The vehicles were inaugurated for use within the institution’s sports arena.

She was accompanied to the OAU event by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the wife of the Osun State governor, Mrs. Titilayo Adeleke; the wife of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola; and other wives of Nigerian governors.

Other dignitaries present included the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; the Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole; the Osun APC governorship candidate, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, and other party leaders.