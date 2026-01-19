The Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASUED) has announced that it will confer honorary doctorate degrees on the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, during its 17th convocation ce...

The Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASUED) has announced that it will confer honorary doctorate degrees on the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, during its 17th convocation ceremony.

The announcement was initially made in a video posted on the university’s official Facebook page.

A separate flyer released on TASUED’s social media accounts on Monday detailed that the convocation activities will run from Friday, January 23, to Thursday, January 29, 2026, and will include the award of higher degrees, honorary degrees (Honoris Causa), diplomas, and admission to first degrees.

“The management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education wishes to notify the general public of the programmes lined up for the 17th Convocation Ceremony for the Award of Higher Degrees, Honoris Causa, Diplomas and admission to First Degrees of the University,” the announcement stated.

Highlighting the honorary awardees, the university said, “Join us at Tai Solarin Federal University of Education as we celebrate our 17th convocation ceremony and honorary doctorate degrees on the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, and renowned journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba.”

Senator Tinubu is set to receive a Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Ed.) Honoris Causa in Childhood Education, in recognition of her advocacy for women, children, and youth, particularly through initiatives that promote education, healthcare, and social development.

Governor Abiodun will be awarded a Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Ed.) Honoris Causa in Education Management, acknowledging his contributions to governance, educational development, and his role in initiating the process that led to TASUED’s transition into a federal university.

Former governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba will receive a Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Ed.) Honoris Causa in Political Science, in recognition of his contributions to democratic governance, public service, and his role in transforming the former College of Education into a degree-awarding institution.

The convocation programme will begin on Friday, January 23, with a press parley and special Jumat service, followed by an interdenominational Christian service on Sunday, January 25.

Other planned activities include a convocation drama, the Vice-Chancellor’s football competition, a health walk, an exhibition, and an alumni cocktail.

The undergraduate convocation ceremony will hold on Wednesday, January 28, while the postgraduate convocation and the award of honorary degrees will take place on Thursday, January 29, at the university auditorium.

“All Graduands, Alumni, Students, Parents, Guardians and the General Public, are cordially invited,” the announcement added, advising guests to be seated by 9:00 a.m. prompt for the ceremonies.