The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, arrived in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Sunday for her installation as the Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodu’a.

According to The Nation, she arrived at the palace of Ooni of Ife around 1 PM amid fanfare and heavy security, and was received by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his chiefs.

The installation ceremony, held at the Palace Square, also marks the 10th coronation anniversary of Oba Ogunwusi on the throne of his forebears.

Dignitaries in attendance include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, among others.

The ceremony is currently underway as more guests continue to arrive at the venue.

TVC previously reported that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on his 10th coronation anniversary, calling for unity among Yoruba traditional rulers.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin said he joined indigenes of Oyo Kingdom, as well as the governments and people of Oyo and Osun states, in celebrating the Ooni.

Alaafin commended the Ooni for his sense of commitment, and resilience in ruling over his people

Oba Owoade affirmed that his exposure, knowledge, and charisma before ascending the position would go a long way in imperacting and expanding the influence of the domain.