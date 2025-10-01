Afrobeats sensation Rema has earned a historic spot on the 2025 TIME100 Next list, becoming the only African artist recognised this year among the world’s most influential emerging leaders and changemakers. The annual list, published by TIME Magazine, celebrates rising global figures shaping the f...

Afrobeats sensation Rema has earned a historic spot on the 2025 TIME100 Next list, becoming the only African artist recognised this year among the world’s most influential emerging leaders and changemakers.

The annual list, published by TIME Magazine, celebrates rising global figures shaping the future in fields such as music, politics, activism, technology, and science.

Rema’s inclusion comes as a recognition of his meteoric rise and growing influence on the global music stage.

His international smash hit “Calm Down” including the Selena Gomez remix—has not only topped charts worldwide but has also surpassed one billion streams twice, a rare feat for any artist, let alone an African act.

His profile on the list was written by Grammy-winning music icon Angélique Kidjo, who praised Rema’s groundbreaking contributions to Afrobeats and his role in expanding African music’s global reach.

READ ALSO: Rema, Ayra Starr, Other Nigerian Artistes Shine As Afrobeats Dominate UK Charts

Kidjo described him as a torchbearer of a vibrant musical tradition, following in the footsteps of great African legends such as Fela Kuti, Miriam Makeba, and Youssou N’Dour—artists who introduced the continent’s sound and message to the world.

“Rema is proof that young Africans are taking the world by storm—and doing it on their own terms,” she wrote.

“With the recent global explosion of African music, I needed to include some contemporary sounds. I fell in love with Rema’s “Calm Down.” It has a unique flow and feel, not mimicking Western pop; it is rooted in Africa but also catchy and virtuosic. I love to sing it.

“The young Nigerian superstar has accomplished so much: “Calm Down” has joined the billion-stream club twice over. Rema has performed in stadiums. His latest album earned a Grammy nomination.

“Rema is the embodiment of the international success of Afrobeats. Thanks to artists like him, African music is at the forefront of global culture”.

This milestone cements Rema’s place not only as a leader of the new wave of Afrobeats but also as a cultural ambassador for Africa’s booming creative industries.

By sharing the spotlight with international stars like Teyana Taylor and GloRilla on the TIME100 Next list, Rema is opening doors for more African artists to break into the global mainstream.