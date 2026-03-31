The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has condemned the recent sectarian attack in Angwan Rukuba area of Plateau State, describing the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable. The position was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The Forum expressed concern over…...

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has condemned the recent sectarian attack in Angwan Rukuba area of Plateau State, describing the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

The position was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Forum expressed concern over the violence which reportedly left several persons killed and others injured.

It called for restraint among residents and urged an immediate end to what it described as a cycle of violence, warning that continued attacks would only deepen divisions and hinder development in affected communities.

The NGF also extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the Plateau State Government, commending Governor Caleb Muftwang for his swift response following the incident.

It further prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for the injured.