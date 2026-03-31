Nigeria officially welcomed the African Games Bid Evaluation Committee on Monday, marking a significant step in the nation’s quest to host the 2031 African Games. The delegation, led by Dr. Decius Chipande, was received by top officials of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and treated to a comprehensive and compelling…...

Nigeria officially welcomed the African Games Bid Evaluation Committee on Monday, marking a significant step in the nation’s quest to host the 2031 African Games.

The delegation, led by Dr. Decius Chipande, was received by top officials of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and treated to a comprehensive and compelling presentation showcasing Nigeria’s readiness, capacity, and vision to host a memorable Games.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, in his remarks, reaffirmed the solid support of the Federal Government for the bid. He emphasized that hosting the African Games remains a national priority, backed by strong political will and a commitment to deliver world-class infrastructure, seamless organization, and a lasting legacy for African sports.

Director General of the Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, presented Nigeria’s strategic sponsorship and marketing framework, outlining innovative approaches to funding and commercial partnerships. He noted that Nigeria’s large market, vibrant sports culture, and growing private sector interest provide a solid foundation for a financially successful Games

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Providing further depth to the bid, ace broadcaster and Bid Coordinator, Mainasara Ilo, delivered an engaging presentation on legacy, highlighting how the Games would catalyze youth development, infrastructure expansion, and community impact across the country.

On the technical front, former Director of Medicine at the Commission, Dr. Paul Onyedo, detailed Nigeria’s preparedness in sports medicine and its scientific approach to anti-doping, testing, and athlete health management, aligning with international best practices.

In addition, Dr. Emmanuel Igbinosa presented the country’s comprehensive welfare framework, assuring the Committee of Nigeria’s readiness to provide a safe, secure, and athlete-centered environment throughout the Games.

The Evaluation Committee commended Nigeria’s presentation, noting the clarity of vision, depth of planning, and strong alignment between government and private sector stakeholders.

The Committee commenced inspection of key facilities on Monday, with further assessments on Tuesday.

Nigeria remains confident that its compelling bid, backed by experience, infrastructure, and national commitment, positions the country strongly to host a historic and impactful African Games.