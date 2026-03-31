The Special Adviser on Strategic Comminications and Media to the Minister of Power, Bolaji Tunji, has described news of the minister’s resignation as fake. In a telephone chat with our reporter, Tunji said that the minister, Adebayo Adelabu, is focused on delivering on his mandate as the Minister of Power…...

The Special Adviser on Strategic Comminications and Media to the Minister of Power, Bolaji Tunji, has described news of the minister’s resignation as fake.

In a telephone chat with our reporter, Tunji said that the minister, Adebayo Adelabu, is focused on delivering on his mandate as the Minister of Power

He called on those behind the fake news to desist from spreading unsubstantiated claims.

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The fake resignation letter purportedly written by the Minister to President Bola Tinubu on March 26, 2026, has been trending on social media.

In the purported letter, Mr. Adelabu allegedly resigned to fully pursue his aspiration to contest for the office of the Governor of Oyo State.

The recent rebuttal of the statement puts to rest suggested claims that the minister is planning to resign.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had given members of his cabinet who want to contest in the next election cycle a deadline of March 31 to resign from the cabinet.