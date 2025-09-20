The Afrobeats wave shows no signs of slowing in the UK, with both rising stars and established artists making significant impacts on the country’s music charts. According to the Official Charts Company, African-inspired tracks continue to lead UK playlists, reflecting the genre’s growing global ...

Rema makes a strong statement with his latest single Fun, debuting at No. 2 and shaking up the leaderboard, while American singer Odeal’s Miami holds firm at No. 1 for a ninth consecutive week.

Tyla’s ‘Is It’ slips one spot to No. 3, despite previously topping the chart, while Ayra Starr climbs to No. 4 with her sultry track ‘Hot Body’, matching her career-high chart position.

Burna Boy maintains his presence at No. 5 with ‘Love’, and the Tyla-Wizkid collaboration ‘Dynamite’ follows closely at No. 6. ‘Young Jonn’ and Wizkid’s ‘Cash Flow’ falls to No. 7 in its second week, while Fola achieves a career milestone as ‘You’ breaks into the Top 10 at No. 8.

Asake also enjoys a strong showing, featuring at No. 9 with ‘Badman Gangsta’ alongside Tiakola, and at No. 10 with his collaboration with J Hus, ‘Gold’, a track that previously reached the top spot.

The UK charts underscore Afrobeats’ continued global appeal, with new releases and veteran hits shaping the genre’s growing dominance.