Afrobeat Pioneer, Fela Kuti nominated for 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 17 acts eligible for induction into the Rock Hall’s Class of 2022.

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the Afrobeat pioneer and legend, was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time after missing out on the 2021 class.

Indie auteur Beck, rock hitmaker Pat Benatar, art rocker Kate Bush, new wave oddballs Devo, new wave chart-toppers Duran Duran, hip-hop heavyweight Eminem, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, heavy metal fixtures Judas Priest, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, amongst others are all nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

While the Rock Hall inductees are chosen by a committee of over 1,000 musicians, industry members, and historians, fans can participate in the selection process by voting every day at vote.rockhall.com.

The five artists who receive the most votes of these 17 nominees will be tallied among the other ballots to ultimately decide the Class of 2022.

The Rock and Roll Class of 2022 will be revealed in May 2022, with the ceremony itself taking place at a to-be-announced date and location this fall.