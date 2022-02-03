CG NSCDC orders reinstatement of officers assigned to Shina Peller

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi has ordered the reinstatement of officers assigned to an Honourable Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller.

The order was issued on Wednesday in a statement and signed by the Director Public Relations, DCC Odumosu Olusola.

The CG frowned at the withdrawal of officials assigned to Mr. Peller and described the letter earlier sent to the lawmaker as unauthorizsd.

The letter reads in part: “The leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed as unauthorized and without recourse to the Corps constituted authority, a letter signed and sent to a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Shina Peller, informing him of the withdrawal of officials of the NSCDC assigned to him.

“Not only did the officer in question lacked the power to do such, he was also found to have acted on his whims without clearance.

“The Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, has therefore directed a reinstatement of the withdrawn officers with a compliment of necessary courtesies to the Honourable Member”.