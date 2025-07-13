The Adamawa State Government has warned the public to disregard any content from the X (formerly Twitter) account of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, following its compromise by hackers.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, confirmed that the account no longer reflects the views or statements of the Governor or his office.

He noted that efforts are currently underway to recover the account and restore its integrity, adding that the Governor deeply regrets any embarrassment or inconvenience the incident may have caused.

Wonosikou emphasised that all official communications from the Governor will continue to be issued through verified channels and urged members of the public to exercise caution.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter,” the statement added.