The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have clashed over the ownership of two plots of land in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

While the NSITF issued a public notice claiming that the document of the lands are missing, the NLC says it is in possession of the original documents.

The management of NSITF had, in a public notice by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oluwaseun Faleye, declared that it could no longer find the Certificates of Occupancy, Power of Attorney, and Deed of Assignment relating to Plot Numbers MISC 54707 and MISC 54824.

Mr. Faleye also claimed the plots were in favour of the NSITF Management Board and warned the public and relevant authorities, including the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Abuja Geographical Information System not to deal with any person in possession of the original documents.

But in a swift reaction, NLC rejected the claim by NSITF.

Through its President, Joe Ajaero, NLC says it finds the publication “mischievous, utterly ridiculous or hopefully, an act of sheer ignorance because the said plots of land have always belonged to the Nigeria Labour Congress, and will continue to belong to the Nigeria Labour Congress”.