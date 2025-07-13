President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Abuja Saturday night from his trips to Saint Lucia and Brazil. He was welcomed at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja by the Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku, Ibrahim Masari, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Minister for...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Abuja Saturday night from his trips to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

He was welcomed at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja by the Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku, Ibrahim Masari, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Minister for Defence, Bello Matawalle and NSA Nuhu Ribadu.

The president departed the South American nation, Brazil at 12:50 p.m. local time on Saturday.

During the BRICS event, President Tinubu engaged in high-level discussions on global governance, economic cooperation, and sustainable development.

Part of the summit included a landmark $1 billion agriculture and energy cooperation deal—signed June 24 during Brazil’s Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin’s Abuja visit—was highlighted as a major milestone.

The agreement supports mechanised farming, training centres, and infrastructure, aligning with Tinubu’s vision for transitioning Nigeria from subsistence farming

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga had in a post via his X account on Saturday disclosed that President Tinubu would be arriving in Nigeria on Saturday after two consecutive trips to Saint Lucia and Brazil.