Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested two suspected gunrunners in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The suspects, identified as Haruna Samari and Dantala Mamman, were found in possession of illegal arms and ammunition.

According to a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Captain Olubodunde Oni, the arrest followed credible intelligence about the presence of illegal weapons in parts of Donga LGA.

He disclosed that the troops carried out a targeted raid on suspected criminal hideouts in Gayama village, which led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Items recovered during the operation include:One (1) Submachine Gun,One (1) Submachine Gun magazine with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition,One (1) empty case of 7.62mm special ammunition,Two (2) fabricated rifles,Three (3) single-barrel guns,Three (3) Dane guns,Five (5) live cartridges,Four (4) empty cartridge cases,One (1) Baofeng radio,One (1) helmet.

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing investigation.

Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift and decisive action.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in Taraba State and appreciated members of the public for their continued support. He also urged them to keep providing timely and credible information to security agencies to aid ongoing operations across the state.