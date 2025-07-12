Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has unveiled plans for a major empowerment programme to be jointly implemented by the Federal Government and the Kebbi State Government. The initiative, described as unprecedented in scale, is aimed at boosting economic opportunities for residents across the state...

The initiative, described as unprecedented in scale, is aimed at boosting economic opportunities for residents across the state.

Governor Idris made the announcement on Saturday while receiving a delegation of women and youth from the Fada/Junju area at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He assured the visiting group that the planned programme would be comprehensive, inclusive, and impactful, targeting various segments of society. He urged citizens to remain focused and not to be distracted by political detractors.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to grassroots development, Governor Idris thanked community leaders and new supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their continued loyalty and belief in his leadership.

According to the governor, the empowerment programme is part of ongoing efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy and improve the lives of people in Kebbi State. Further details of the initiative are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.