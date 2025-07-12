President Bola Tinubu has departed Rio de Janeiro after attending the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.
The president departed the South American nation at 12:50 p.m. local time on Saturday.
During the event President Tinubu engaged in high-level discussions on global governance, economic cooperation, and sustainable development.
Part of the summit included a landmark $1 billion agriculture and energy cooperation deal—signed June 24 during Brazil’s Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin’s Abuja visit—was highlighted as a major milestone.
The agreement supports mechanised farming, training centres, and infrastructure, aligning with Tinubu’s vision for transitioning Nigeria from subsistence farming
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga had in a post via his X account on Saturday disclosed that President Tinubu would be arriving in Nigeria on Saturday after two consecutive trips to Saint Lucia and Brazil.