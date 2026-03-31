The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has announced his resignation from his position to pursue his governorship ambition in the forthcoming election cycle. The development was disclosed in a statement by Umar Alkali Jibril, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Minister of Transportation. The…...

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has announced his resignation from his position to pursue his governorship ambition in the forthcoming election cycle.

The development was disclosed in a statement by Umar Alkali Jibril, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Minister of Transportation.

The resignation, which was formally submitted to the Presidency, is in compliance with a recent directive mandating all political appointees seeking elective offices to resign from their current roles.

TVC News Online reports that there has been some resignations in recent days across the federation as political appointees position for the 2027 polls.