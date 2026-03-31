The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to protect lives and property across the country, declaring that Nigeria will not bow to criminal elements or acts of violence as it moves to restore lasting peace in the Plateau. The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this…...

The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to protect lives and property across the country, declaring that Nigeria will not bow to criminal elements or acts of violence as it moves to restore lasting peace in the Plateau.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Tuesday, during a press briefing in Abuja, while addressing the security situation in Plateau State following the recent attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North. “Nigeria will not yield to criminal elements. We will protect our people, and we will prevail,” the Minister stated.

“Nigerians must not allow criminal elements to divide communities. Nigeria’s unity remains strong, and we must all work together to sustain peace and stability across the country,” he added.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Plateau State. He assured Nigerians that security agencies responded swiftly to the attack. According to him, troops under Operation Enduring Peace were immediately deployed, while the military and other security agencies secured the area and launched operations to track down those responsible.

“These swift actions ensured that the situation was quickly contained and prevented further escalation,” said Idris, noting that the response forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security across Plateau state and the wider North-Central region.

Idris explained that the Federal Government has sustained military and intelligence-led operations in vulnerable communities, supported by increased surveillance, troop deployments, and joint patrols involving the military and the police. He added that these measures are aimed at preventing further attacks and maintaining stability.

Idris also assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully committed to addressing security challenges through targeted operations and strategic coordination among security agencies. He disclosed that the President has already met with top security and intelligence chiefs to review the situation and take further decisive steps.

He also noted that the Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has been invited for further consultations to strengthen collaboration and ensure a coordinated response towards lasting peace.

The Minister acknowledged steps taken by the Plateau State Government, including the imposition of a 48-hour curfew in Jos North to stabilise the situation and support ongoing operations. He stressed that federal and state authorities are working closely to prevent reprisals, restore calm, and facilitate investigations.

While describing the attack as deeply regrettable, Idris stated that it does not represent a breakdown of national security, but a criminal act in a conflict-prone area that is being actively addressed. He assured Nigerians that those responsible will be brought to justice. “There will be no safe haven for criminal elements anywhere in Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister reassured Nigerians that the situation in Plateau State is under control and urged Nigerians to remain calm and law-abiding. He also cautioned against the spread of unverified information, noting that such actions could worsen tensions and undermine security efforts.

The Federal Government, he said, will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, operational readiness, and inter-agency coordination to stay ahead of emerging threats and ensure lasting peace nationwide.