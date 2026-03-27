Nigerian artistes had a strong recognition on the global stage at the 2026 MOBO Awards in Manchester, United Kingdom, with Wizkid and Ayra Starr leading a wave of major wins that reiterated Afrobeats’ growing international dominance.
Wizkid emerged winner of the Best African Music Act, edging out a strong Nigerian lineup that included Davido, Rema, Shallipopi, Tiwa Savage, and Adekunle Gold.
Ayra Starr, in a major international breakthrough, secured the Best International Act award, beating global heavyweights including Cardi B, Gunna, and Kehlani.
In the media category, British-Nigerian content creator Niko Omilana clinched the Best Media Personality award, ahead of nominees such as Bemi Orojuogun and DJ Remi Burgz.
The 2026 edition of the MOBO Awards, its first to be hosted in Manchester, celebrated Black music and culture, with a strong showing from talents of Nigerian descent across multiple categories.
Among those recognised in nominations were German-Nigerian artiste Odeal, who earned nods in the Best Male Act and Best R&B/Soul Act categories, as well as actors Wunmi Mosaku, Damson Idris, Dayo Koleosho, and Cynthia Erivo, who were shortlisted for Best Performance in a TV Show/Film.
Below is the full list of winners at the 2026 MOBO Awards:
Best Male Act
Central Cee
Elmiene
Jim Legxacy
Nemzzz
Odeal
Skepta
Winner: Jim Legxacy
Best Female Act
Flo
Kwn
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Sasha Keable
Winner: Olivia Dean
Album of the Year
Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
Flo – Access All Areas
Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down
Little Simz – Lotus
Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving
Winner: Olivia Dean
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey Feat. Jorja Smith – Crush
Donaeo Feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – Nights Like This
Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax – Victory Lap
Jim Legxacy & Dave – 3x
Kwn – Do What I Say
Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
PinkPantheress – Illegal
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Tim Duzit – Kat Slater
Winner: Olivia Dean
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Best Newcomer
DC3
EsDeeKid
Finessekid
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Namesbliss
Nia Smith
Sekou
Skye Newman
YT
Winner: DC3
Video of the Year
Pozer – Shanghigh Noon
FKA Twigs – Eusexua
Jim Legxacy – Father
Little Simz – Flood
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Skepta & Fred Again.. – Back 2 Back
Winner: RAYE
Best R&B / Soul act
Elmiene
Flo
Kwn
Odeal
Olivia Dean
Sasha Keable
Winner: Flo
Best Alternative Music Act
Alt Blk Era
Blood Orange
Hak Baker
Michael Kiwanuka
Nova Twins
Rachel Chinouriri
Winner: Nova Twins
Best Grime Act
Chip
Jayahadadream
Kasst 8
Ruff Sqwad
Scorcher
Wiley
Winner: Chip
Best Hip-Hop Act
Aitch
Asco
Catch
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Wretch 32
Youngs Teflon
Winner: Central Cee
Best Drill Act
36
Booter Bee
Chy Cartier
Esdeekid
K-Trap
Leostaytrill
Nemzzz
Pozer
Twin S
Wohdee
Winner: Twin S
Best International Act
Ayra Starr
Cardi B
Clipse
Gunna
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
Mariah The Scientist
Moliy
Tyla
Vybz Kartel
Winner: Ayra Starr
Best Media Personality
Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)
DJ Ag
In My Opinion
Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissa’s Wardrobe)
Nadia Jae
Niko Omilana
Pk Humble
Remi Burgz
Uche Natori
Winners Talking
Winner: Niko Omilana
Best Performance in a TV Show / Film
Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King
Ashley Thomas – Hostage
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Damson Idris – F1
Dayo Koleosho – Eastenders
Lennie James – Mr Loverman
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Stephen Graham – Adolesence
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Winner: Stephen Graham
Best African Music Act
Adekunle Gold
Ayra Starr
Davido
Joshua Baraka
Moliy
Rema
Shallipopi
Tiwa Savage
Tyla
Wizkid
Winner: Wizkid
Best Caribbean Music Act
Ayetian
Lila Iké
Masicka
Shenseea
Vybz Kartel
Yung Bredda
Winner: Vybz Kartel
Best Jazz Act
Cktrl
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Kokoroko
Nubya Garcia
Yazmin Lacey
Winner: Ezra Collective
Best Electronic Act
FKA Twigs
Jazzy
Kilimanjaro
PinkPantheress
Salute
Sherelle
Winner: Sherelle
Best Gospel Act
Annatoria
DC3
Faith Child
Imrhan
Sondae
Still Shadey
Winner: DC3
Best Producer
Inflo
Jae5
Miles Clinton James
P2J
Sammy Soso
Zach Nahome
Winner: P2J
MOBO Lifetime Achievement
Slick Rick
MOBO Global Songwriter
Pharrell Williams