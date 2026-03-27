Nigerian artistes had a strong recognition on the global stage at the 2026 MOBO Awards in Manchester, United Kingdom, with Wizkid and Ayra Starr leading a wave of major wins that reiterated Afrobeats’ growing international dominance. Wizkid emerged winner of the Best African Music Act, edging out a strong Nigerian…...

Nigerian artistes had a strong recognition on the global stage at the 2026 MOBO Awards in Manchester, United Kingdom, with Wizkid and Ayra Starr leading a wave of major wins that reiterated Afrobeats’ growing international dominance.

Wizkid emerged winner of the Best African Music Act, edging out a strong Nigerian lineup that included Davido, Rema, Shallipopi, Tiwa Savage, and Adekunle Gold.

Ayra Starr, in a major international breakthrough, secured the Best International Act award, beating global heavyweights including Cardi B, Gunna, and Kehlani.

In the media category, British-Nigerian content creator Niko Omilana clinched the Best Media Personality award, ahead of nominees such as Bemi Orojuogun and DJ Remi Burgz.

The 2026 edition of the MOBO Awards, its first to be hosted in Manchester, celebrated Black music and culture, with a strong showing from talents of Nigerian descent across multiple categories.

Among those recognised in nominations were German-Nigerian artiste Odeal, who earned nods in the Best Male Act and Best R&B/Soul Act categories, as well as actors Wunmi Mosaku, Damson Idris, Dayo Koleosho, and Cynthia Erivo, who were shortlisted for Best Performance in a TV Show/Film.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2026 MOBO Awards:

Best Male Act

Central Cee

Elmiene

Jim Legxacy

Nemzzz

Odeal

Skepta

Winner: Jim Legxacy

Best Female Act

Flo

Kwn

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sasha Keable

Winner: Olivia Dean

Album of the Year

Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

Flo – Access All Areas

Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down

Little Simz – Lotus

Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving

Winner: Olivia Dean

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey Feat. Jorja Smith – Crush

Donaeo Feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – Nights Like This

Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax – Victory Lap

Jim Legxacy & Dave – 3x

Kwn – Do What I Say

Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Tim Duzit – Kat Slater

Winner: Olivia Dean

Best Newcomer

DC3

EsDeeKid

Finessekid

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Namesbliss

Nia Smith

Sekou

Skye Newman

YT

Winner: DC3

Video of the Year

Pozer – Shanghigh Noon

FKA Twigs – Eusexua

Jim Legxacy – Father

Little Simz – Flood

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Skepta & Fred Again.. – Back 2 Back

Winner: RAYE

Best R&B / Soul act

Elmiene

Flo

Kwn

Odeal

Olivia Dean

Sasha Keable

Winner: Flo

Best Alternative Music Act

Alt Blk Era

Blood Orange

Hak Baker

Michael Kiwanuka

Nova Twins

Rachel Chinouriri

Winner: Nova Twins

Best Grime Act

Chip

Jayahadadream

Kasst 8

Ruff Sqwad

Scorcher

Wiley

Winner: Chip

Best Hip-Hop Act

Aitch

Asco

Catch

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Wretch 32

Youngs Teflon

Winner: Central Cee

Best Drill Act

36

Booter Bee

Chy Cartier

Esdeekid

K-Trap

Leostaytrill

Nemzzz

Pozer

Twin S

Wohdee

Winner: Twin S

Best International Act

Ayra Starr

Cardi B

Clipse

Gunna

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Mariah The Scientist

Moliy

Tyla

Vybz Kartel

Winner: Ayra Starr

Best Media Personality

Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)

DJ Ag

In My Opinion

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissa’s Wardrobe)

Nadia Jae

Niko Omilana

Pk Humble

Remi Burgz

Uche Natori

Winners Talking

Winner: Niko Omilana

Best Performance in a TV Show / Film

Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King

Ashley Thomas – Hostage

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Damson Idris – F1

Dayo Koleosho – Eastenders

Lennie James – Mr Loverman

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Stephen Graham – Adolesence

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Winner: Stephen Graham

Best African Music Act

Adekunle Gold

Ayra Starr

Davido

Joshua Baraka

Moliy

Rema

Shallipopi

Tiwa Savage

Tyla

Wizkid

Winner: Wizkid

Best Caribbean Music Act

Ayetian

Lila Iké

Masicka

Shenseea

Vybz Kartel

Yung Bredda

Winner: Vybz Kartel

Best Jazz Act

Cktrl

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Nubya Garcia

Yazmin Lacey

Winner: Ezra Collective

Best Electronic Act

FKA Twigs

Jazzy

Kilimanjaro

PinkPantheress

Salute

Sherelle

Winner: Sherelle

Best Gospel Act

Annatoria

DC3

Faith Child

Imrhan

Sondae

Still Shadey

Winner: DC3

Best Producer

Inflo

Jae5

Miles Clinton James

P2J

Sammy Soso

Zach Nahome

Winner: P2J

MOBO Lifetime Achievement

Slick Rick

MOBO Global Songwriter

Pharrell Williams