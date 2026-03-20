The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) presented actress, producer, and director Toyin Abraham with the Box Office Champion award for her film Oversabi Aunty, which has grossed over N1 billion at the local box office. The recognition, announced on Thursday, highlights both Abraham’s personal triumph and the broader…...

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) presented actress, producer, and director Toyin Abraham with the Box Office Champion award for her film Oversabi Aunty, which has grossed over N1 billion at the local box office.

The recognition, announced on Thursday, highlights both Abraham’s personal triumph and the broader strength of Nollywood as a globally competitive industry.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director of the NFVCB, lauded Abraham’s achievement as a reflection of dedication, vision, and hard work. In an Instagram post, he said the award not only celebrated her success but also underscored the growing international relevance of Nigerian filmmaking.

He shared: “The @nfvcb presented the Box Office Champion award to the very talented @toyin_abraham and this was my speech: It is my honour to welcome you all to this special occasion as we celebrate excellence, creativity, and the remarkable achievements within Nigeria’s film industry.”

Dr. Husseini also conveyed the warm regards of the Honourable Minister Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, who could not attend due to an official commitment in the United Kingdom:

“The Minister sends her full support and congratulations to our award recipient.”

Reflecting on Abraham’s accomplishment, he said: “Today, we gather to honour an exceptional talent—actress, producer, and director, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi—whose film Over Sabi Auntie has achieved the extraordinary milestone of grossing over one billion naira at the Nigerian box office. This accomplishment is not only a personal triumph but a testament to the growing strength, resilience, and global potential of Nollywood. At the National Film and Video Censors Board, we take pride in supporting a thriving film culture that entertains, informs, and contributes meaningfully to our national economy. This recognition is part of our commitment to celebrating those who continue to raise the bar in storytelling and production.”

The award ceremony was attended by prominent figures in Nigeria’s cultural and entertainment sectors, including Her Royal Majesty Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, who served as the Royal Mother of the Day.

Dr. Husseini expressed gratitude to the royal guest, emphasizing her contribution to the event’s prestige: “I wish to express our profound gratitude to Her Royal Majesty, Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, for graciously accepting to serve as the Royal Mother of the Day, especially at such short notice. Your presence adds immense dignity and honour to this event, and we are deeply thankful. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Presidents of the various guilds and professional associations within the industry—those who are here with us and those who have sent worthy representatives. Your continued collaboration and commitment remain vital to the advancement of our industry.”

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Husseini celebrated Abraham’s impact beyond box office numbers: “To our award recipient, Toyin Abraham, we celebrate your vision, your hard work, and your unwavering dedication to your craft. You have not only entertained millions but have also inspired a new generation of filmmakers to dream bigger.”