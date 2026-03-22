Veteran comic actor Abiodun Ayoyinka has officially rebranded as ‘Bondu Alaska’ following a trademark dispute with Wale Adenuga Productions over the independent use of the iconic ‘Papa Ajasco’ character.” This move follows his recent claims of being broke after a decade-long working under Wale Adenuga Production and restrictions on the…...

Veteran comic actor Abiodun Ayoyinka has officially rebranded as ‘Bondu Alaska’ following a trademark dispute with Wale Adenuga Productions over the independent use of the iconic ‘Papa Ajasco’ character.”

This move follows his recent claims of being broke after a decade-long working under Wale Adenuga Production and restrictions on the use of the “Papa Ajasco” brand.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, the actor formally introduced his new stage name, Bondu Alaska.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, good morning Nigerians. My name is Bondu Alaska. The one and only Bondu Alaska,” the veteran entertainer declared in the viral clip on Saturday.

The actor expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support he received following his viral interview, promising Nigerians that he would not let them down as he embarks on this new chapter as Bondu Alaska.

He said, “I want to use this medium to thank Nigerians because they have done a lot in my life. I’m a new person now, and I promise that I will not let you down”.

In a move to further solidify this transition, the veteran actor has updated his Instagram handle to @bondualaska_, inviting fans and corporate brands to engage with him under his new professional identity.

TVC News previously reported that filmmaker and Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Wale Adenuga, has responded to the viral claims of being broke made by veteran actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, describing them as misleading.

In a viral social media video, Ayoyinka alleged industry neglect and homelessness, expressing frustration over his inability to leverage the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character for personal recognition despite his pivotal role in the show’s success.

In a Wednesday statement, Adenuga dismissed the allegations of neglect, providing a detailed breakdown of his relationship with the actor and the specific terms of their professional engagement.”