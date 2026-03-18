Filmmaker and Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Wale Adenuga, has responded to the viral claims of being broke made by veteran actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, describing them as misleading. In a viral social media video, Ayoyinka alleged industry neglect and homelessness, expressing frustration…...

Filmmaker and Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Wale Adenuga, has responded to the viral claims of being broke made by veteran actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, describing them as misleading.

In a viral social media video, Ayoyinka alleged industry neglect and homelessness, expressing frustration over his inability to leverage the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character for personal recognition despite his pivotal role in the show’s success.

In a Wednesday statement, Adenuga dismissed the allegations of neglect, providing a detailed breakdown of his relationship with the actor and the specific terms of their professional engagement.”

“My first impression when I watched the Papa Ajasco video now trending on the internet, and local TV channels was: ‘Okay, so this guy has taken Papa Ajasco comedy into the public space!’ It is all well and good. I am happy for him, as his money-making strategy using social media has apparently worked for him,” Adenuga said.

The media executive described Ayoyinka as a “versatile actor” who closely resembles the original character he created in 1976, adding that there had been no irreconcilable differences between them.

He said, “Candidly, I want to address the wave of misinformation, emotional commentary, and uninformed public intervention that has followed his recent media interview. I am doing this not with malice, but in the interest of truth, transparency, and the integrity of a legacy that has entertained millions of Nigerians for decades.

“I am doing this not with malice, but in the interest of truth, transparency, and the integrity of a legacy that has entertained millions of Nigerians for decades. Abiodun Ayoyinka was a civil servant with the Lagos State Government for over three decades. He was even the face of the state’s cultural troupe, which endeared him to the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his time as governor, as well as his successors. He retired not too long ago. In fact, we used to seek permission from his office anytime we needed him on location.

“He bears the closest resemblance to the cartoon version of the Papa Ajasco character, which I created on my dining table in 1976 during my publishing days. He is very close to me, and so far, there has been no irreconcilable difference between us.”

The WAP chairman emphasised that the company had supported actors and casts over the years, dismissing claims of being homeless.

“On the car issue, we once gave him a car — and Pa James as well. He has also used at least five cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, at different times. And to the best of my knowledge, he has a house in Ogun State,” he said.

He explained that the restriction on the use of the “Papa Ajasco” brand name for personal ventures was necessary to protect its integrity, but clarified that actors were free to take on other jobs.

“Also, he has not been barred from accepting advert jobs. As he himself stated, all that is required is to seek official approval from WAP. This is part of brand protection,” Adenuga said.

Questioning Ayoyinka’s claim of financial hardship, he added, “Now, the question is: why is Abiodun Ayoyinka claiming to be broke? Where are the investments from his over 30 years of meritorious service with the Lagos State Government? What happened to his gratuities?”

Adenuga further noted that other cast members, such as Pa James, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Akpan and Oduma regularly feature in other productions, indicating that the company does not restrict artistes from external engagements.

He added that actors typically spend only six weeks annually on set, allowing time for other pursuits.

“The organisation pays according to industry standards and ensures all financial obligations are fulfilled as and when due. Therefore, any narrative suggesting financial abandonment or exploitation by our organisation is entirely false and misleading,” he said.

Adenuga reaffirmed the company’s commitment to maintaining professional relationships and thanked the public for its concern and support.