Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has urged residents to use their votes to remove leaders who fail to deliver, as preparations quietly begin ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking during a popular Hawan bariki in Dutse, the state capital, Governor Namadi called on citizens to hold elected officials…...

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has urged residents to use their votes to remove leaders who fail to deliver, as preparations quietly begin ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a popular Hawan bariki in Dutse, the state capital, Governor Namadi called on citizens to hold elected officials accountable through the ballot box.

He advised eligible voters to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, describing the PVC as the most powerful tool for shaping governance.

According to him, the 2027 elections will be a defining test for Nigeria’s democracy, stressing that only credible and competent leaders should be elected at all levels of government.

The governor said democracy can only work when citizens actively participate and demand results from those in power.

In a rare show of openness, he told residents they are free to vote him out if they believe his administration has not met expectations.

Governor Namadi also emphasized that peaceful participation in elections strengthens national stability, deepens democratic culture, and promotes development.

Political observers note that voter turnout in Nigeria has declined in recent election cycles, making citizen participation critical to credible outcomes.

The colourful Durbar attracted traditional rulers, government officials, and thousands of residents.

The event featured horse displays and the traditional homage to the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, by members of the Emirate Council.