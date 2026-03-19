The Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, has granted a state pardon to 12 convicted inmates as an act of compassion, reflecting the spirit of Ramadan and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. This was contained in a statement signed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Bello Abdulkadir…...

The Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, has granted a state pardon to 12 convicted inmates as an act of compassion, reflecting the spirit of Ramadan and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Bello Abdulkadir Fanini.

According to the statement, the decision follows the recommendation of the Jigawa State Advisory Council of Prerogative of Mercy, as outlined in Section 5(1) of the Advisory Council of Prerogative of Mercy Law, Cap A2, Laws of Jigawa State 2012.

The statement revealed that the pardon was executed under the powers conferred by Section 212(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and aims to promote reconciliation and reintegration into society.

Barrister Fanini emphasised that this gesture of mercy underscores the commitment of the Jigawa State Government to foster goodwill and promote peace within the community.

He therefore urges the pardoned inmates to reciprocate the gesture by maintaining the good behaviour they demonstrated during their time in detention and to avoid any further legal infractions.

“Those pardoned exhibited good behaviour and have only a few months remaining to complete their sentences,” the Commissioner stated.

The inmates pardoned include Ibrahim Adamu Isa, Sa’idu Umar, Adamu Musa, Habibu Musa, Yusuf Ahmed, Shu’aibu Adamu, Abdullahi Ya’u, Yahaya Jana’u, Abdul Hamisu, Garba Miko, Salisu Isa, and Aliyu Ibrahim.