Tensions flared on Monday at Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, as supporters of the faction backing National Vice Chairman (North Central) Abdulrahman Mohammed staged a protest.

The group, chanting solidarity songs, demanded the immediate removal of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by National Chairman Umar Damagum.

Abdulrahman was appointed Acting National Chairman last week, following the suspension of the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade for one month—a move that has intensified the ongoing leadership struggle within the party.

In a counter-move, Anyanwu’s faction convened separately in Abuja, declaring the suspension of the Damagum-led NWC.

Protesters accused the current leadership of mismanaging party affairs and vowed to reclaim the secretariat under Abdulrahman’s authority. Security personnel have been deployed to maintain order as rival factions vie for control of the party’s headquarters.