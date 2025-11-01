The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has plunged into a new round of internal conflict following fresh divisions within its national leadership, as rival factions announced a series of suspensions against top officials. A faction of the party, reportedly aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capita...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has plunged into a new round of internal conflict following fresh divisions within its national leadership, as rival factions announced a series of suspensions against top officials.

A faction of the party, reportedly aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday announced the suspension of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and five other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who spoke on behalf of the faction, named the National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the new Acting National Chairman.

Anyanwu said Damagum’s suspension followed allegations of incompetence, financial misconduct, and disobedience to court orders.

Other suspended officials include the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba; Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro; National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade; and Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo.

He stated that all suspended officials must appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee within 30 days to defend themselves or risk expulsion.

In a swift counteraction, the National Working Committee loyal to Damagum announced the suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), and two other members a move that further deepened the party’s internal crisis.