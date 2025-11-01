The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended four of its top national officers over alleged anti-party activities and constitutional violations. Those affected include the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamalde...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended four of its top national officers over alleged anti-party activities and constitutional violations.

Those affected include the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha.

Their suspension was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) during a meeting held on Saturday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the action followed findings that the officials had engaged in conduct “inconsistent with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and detrimental to the interest of the party.”

The move comes barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja halted the party’s planned National Elective Convention scheduled for November 15, pending the determination of a suit challenging its conduct.