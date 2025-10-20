The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the forgery allegation raised by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and called on the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to investigate the matter. A...

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the forgery allegation raised by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and called on the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to investigate the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Senator Anyanwu personally signed the letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) notifying it of the party’s forthcoming November 15–16 national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, in the presence of governors and top party officials.

“People can have alternative propaganda and twisting of stories, but what you don’t have is an alternative to facts. The facts are sacred,” Ologunagba stated. “Interestingly, the narration is the fact that there has been an alleged forgery report to the security agencies, namely the DSS and the Police. Well, of course, we expect that it will be investigated, and we expect that they will do a proper investigation.”

He warned that “it is criminal to make false allegations before security officials and security agencies,” stressing that the party wants a full investigation to expose those spreading falsehoods.

Ologunagba explained that at the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Senator Anyanwu was present as number four on the attendance register, alongside INEC officials. The NEC, he said, approved the timetable for the 2025 Elective National Convention, which was scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan.

“Consequently, NEC directed the National Chairman, His Excellency Ambassador Ilya Damagum, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to officially write to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission of the time, the venue, and the agenda for the National Elective Convention,” Ologunagba said.

He added that NEC also approved the Convention Organising Committee and Zoning Committee during its July 24 meeting.

According to him, the disputed letters were signed on August 25, just hours before the 102nd NEC meeting, in the presence of PDP governors — including Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) — as well as former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former minister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

“At that meeting, four letters were signed on the 25th of August before these gentlemen and members who are seated here… including that of the National Convention addressed to INEC,” he said.

Ologunagba accused the National Secretary of attempting to derail preparations for the convention. “Another letter that was signed that day by him, with the Chairman, was the composition of the Elective National Convention membership… The third letter… was the Notice of Repeat South-East 2025 Zonal Congresses… and the last letter was Notice of Repeat Congresses in Anambra and Ebonyi States,” he explained.

He added that Anyanwu also served as Subcommittee Secretary for Contact and Mobilisation, chaired by Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, and even issued letters to committee members that were acknowledged by his staff.

“The NWC is aware of this acknowledgement. So, at what point does that become a forged document? 50 days after the letter was signed?… What is important under criminal law is that there are personal consequences for people when they deliberately misinform security agencies… by spurious, irresponsible reporting that is not correct,” Ologunagba said.

The controversy comes amid internal tensions in the PDP ahead of its November convention. While the party has confirmed Ibadan as the host city, divisions persist, especially among allies of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who are reportedly dissatisfied with Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum’s leadership.

The rift has spilled into the courts. In suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/25, PDP chairmen from Imo and Abia States, Austin Nwachukwu and Amah Abraham Nnanna, along with South-South Zonal Secretary Turnah Alabah George, accused the Damagum-led NWC of breaching the party’s constitution and internal election guidelines.

The case, before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, was adjourned to October 16, after a dispute over legal representation arose between Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) and Chief Chris Uche (SAN). The judge directed both lawyers to submit proof of authorization before the next hearing on October 20.